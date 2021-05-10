Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the industry.

Speaking during the courtesy visit to his office by the Executive Council members of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, Hassan observed that although there have been improvements in risk management practices within the banking industry, there was the need for the Institute to strengthen its efforts towards ensuring that banking professionals comply with the high standards expected of them in terms of ethics and professionalism which he described as critical to maintaining the safety and soundness of the banking system.

He said that the vision and mission of the Institute aligns with that of the Corporation which focuses on the protection of depositors through the provision of deposit insurance in licensed banks and deposit taking financial institutions and assisting monetary authorities in formulating sound banking policies, which he alluded, contributes to the safety and soundness of the banking system.

While acknowledging the CIBN’s accreditation of the Corporation’s Academy as as a training service provider of the banking industry, he enjoined the Institute to continue to focus on attaining sustainable learning and professional development through creating alliances and partner with regulators, operators and other relevant agencies and service providers for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders in the banking industry.

Responding, Olugbemi acknowledged the Corporation’s active participation in the CIBN as a permanent member of the Council and the membership of staff especially at various levels of the CIBN committees.

He added that the Corporation had made substantial and valuable inputs to the Amendment of the CIBN Act which is before the National Assembly and solicited for the Corporation’s support in the amendment process.

He pledged the Institute’s commitment to use collaboration and advocacy through its vast network of stakeholders to promote the merits of deposit insurance and the critical role of the mandate and activities of the Corporation in the nation’s financial system.

