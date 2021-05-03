Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Agency have arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio, for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and Loud,

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said Idio concealed the drugs in textbooks.

Babafemi said the undergraduate was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

According to the state Commander of the Agency, Haruna Kwetishe, “Abel uses the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.”

While stating that Abel was arrested on Friday 30th April 2021, he said two other traffickers; Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction, commended the Plateau, Enugu and Niger Commands of the Agency for disrupting the activities of drug cartels in their respective states.

He charged them to remain relentless in pursuit of the Agency’s mandate to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.





