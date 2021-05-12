Some of the suspected drug peddlers arrested by NDLEA in Kaduna State. The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 89 suspected drug peddlers in Kaduna State between January and May.

The state NDLEA Commander, Iyke-Uche Samuel, made the disclosure at a news conference on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Samuel said the operatives seized 1,721.508kg of drugs and other illicit substances within the period under review.

According to him, NDLEA operatives arrested 23 suspected drug dealers in January, 21 in February, 18 in March, 22 in April, and five in May.

The commander listed the drugs seized from the suspects to include Indian hemp, Tramadol, Cocaine, Heroin, and other Psychotropic substances.

Samuel attributed the success recorded to the selfless efforts of gallant officers of the command.

ALSO READ: 4 arrested for alleged forgery, sabotage in Edo He disclosed that the command had succeeded in securing the conviction of eight drug dealers to various terms at the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

The commander also spoke on some of their challenges, which he said included shortage of manpower and inadequate operational vehicles for patrol of routes through which drugs sneak into the state.

“The incessant banditry and kidnapping on our major highways has become a bottleneck to our surveillance activities,” Samuel added.

He however said that the command has been holding public enlightenment lectures in secondary and tertiary institutions, and interfacing with patent medicine dealers on drugs reduction in the state.

The commander appreciated the support of the state government, the military, police and sister agencies to the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

