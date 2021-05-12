By Lawani Mikairu National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos yesterday said it has arrested former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Asekun Kehinde Sakiru.

According to a statement released yesterday (Wednesday) by NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, Asekuun is alleged to have been on the wanted list of the agency. He is alleged to have ” made his way to the agency’s blacklist following the recent arrest of some traffickers and drug seizures linked to him.”

According to Babafemi, ” the long arm of the law caught up with the wanted baron at about 9.40 pm last Friday while trying to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London, the United Kingdom at the Lagos airport.”

Also read: Hoodlums attack again in Abia, set NDLEA office ablaze He also said, ” at the point of Asekun’s arrest, he was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase.”

“Asekun has been on the wanted list of the MMIA Command of the agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45 kilogrammes of cocaine in December 2020″, he added.

The NDLEA Spokesman further said during the preliminary investigation, it was gathered that the London based baron is a seasoned politician and at different times between 2004 and 2014 was the Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA.

Asekuun is said to have ” also contested and lost elections for House of Representatives in 2007 and Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.”

NDLEA also disclosed that the sum of N131 million and N14 million naira found in two of Asekuun’s accounts during tracking has been blocked.

Commenting on the arrest, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd)

commended the officers and men of the MMIA Command of the agency.

Marwa said: “This arrest is yet another message and red alert to those still in this criminal trade whether as barons or traffickers that they will soon enter the dragnet of the Agency, daily being spread across the country, if they fail to back out especially now that we are moving all out for the barons and the big cartels while we continue to reign in the traffickers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...