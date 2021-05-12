Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, stationed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, have arrested a former Vice-Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mr Asekun Kehinde Sakiru.

Asekun, according to a statement released by NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, has been on the agency’s watchlist after some seizures and arrested drug traffickers were linked to him.

“The long arm of the law caught up with the wanted baron at about 9.40 pm last Friday while trying to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London, the United Kingdom at the Lagos airport.

”At the point of Asekun’s arrest, he was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase.

“Asekun has been on the wanted list of the MMIA Command of the agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45 kilogrammes of cocaine in December 2020″, Vanguard quoted Babafemi as saying.

On the political career of the former vice-chairman who currently resides in London, Babafemi said it was gathered that Asekun is a seasoned politician and at different times between 2004 and 2014 was the Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA.

”He also contested and lost elections for House of Representatives in 2007 and Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015,” Babafemi said.

The NDLEA also disclosed that the sum of N131 million and N14 million naira found in two of the vice-chairman’s accounts during tracking has been blocked.

“This arrest is yet another message and red alert to those still in this criminal trade whether as barons or traffickers that they will soon enter the dragnet of the Agency, daily being spread across the country, if they fail to back out especially now that we are moving all out for the barons and the big cartels while we continue to reign in the traffickers,” the chief executive officer of the NDLEA, Major-General Buba Marwa said while commenting on the development, also commending the officers for the arrests made so far.

