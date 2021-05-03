Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a student of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state for allegedly selling drugs within the school premises.

According to a statement disclosed by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, on Monday, Haruna Kwetishe, NDLEA commander in Niger state, said the syudent, identified as Abel Godwin Idio was arrested at Gidan Kwano, an area within the university, while selling “Arizona” and “loud,” variants of cannabis.

The drugs were hidden in textbooks by Idio.

“Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Agency have arrested a 24-year-old student of Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio, for selling two strong variants of cannabis, arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks,” Babafemi said.

“He was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university. Abel uses the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.”

Just a few weeks ago, another undergraduate was arrested in Abuja for selling drugged cookies to children.

Buba Marwa, the NDLEA chairman, while commending the arrests, charged the agency’s operatives to remain relentless in carrying out their duties.