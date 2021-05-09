National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 75.8kg of cannabis in Ondo and Rivers states.

The agency made the disclosure in a statement issued by NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that operatives of the agency in Ondo state intercepted and seized 60 kilogrammes of cannabis, following a tip-off.

Babafemi said that during the operation, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Matado street, Akure, Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi quoted the acting Commander of NDLEA in Ondo State, Callys Alumona, as saying that the location was raided at 9:45 pm. and that the suspect was arrested when he was about to evacuate the consignment outside the state.

Similarly, Babafemi said that another drug dealer and suspected armed robber was also arrested by officers of Rivers command of the agency in Iroko village.

He said that 15.8 kilogrammes of cannabis and 16 SIM cards were recovered from him.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Commander in Rivers, Rachael Shelleng, as saying that further investigation would unravel other criminal activities perpetrated by the suspect.

The statement also quoted NDLEA Chairman, Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), as commending the Ondo and Rivers commands of the agency and urging them not to rest on their oars.

Marwa said: “I am particularly impressed with the speed with which the officers of our FCT command disrupted the online drug trafficking cartel that has been ravaging the nation’s capital for more than three years.

“I must commend them and their counterparts in Ondo and Rivers for their recent feats”.





