Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a five-member cartel with speciality in trafficking illicit drugs and drug-based edibles online in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the cartel sold illicit substances such as marijuana, arizona, colorado and loud online to residents of Abuja and beyond, using cyberspace as its platform.

“The group specialises in clandestine production of drug-based cookies, brownies and other edibles and marketing same online through their Twitter and Instagram handles,” the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) read.

He said that five members of the organised criminal group were arrested during sting operations carried out between Friday and Saturday y the FCT Command of the agency.

He gave the names of the suspected drug dealers as Queen Nvene and Chika Nvene (sisters) as well as Collins Ozoemena, Samson Peter and Habila Musa.

“They also market and sell all types of marijuana; Arizona, Colorado and Loud, among other illicit drugs online.

“While Queen Nvene, a graduate of Business Administration produces drug cookies, brownies and sells same on Instagram, Collins Ozoemena sells all types of illicit drugs, especially loud and skunk online.

“Samson Peter on the other hand is the Manager of SK Express courier company, who manages motorcycles and dispatch riders to deliver illicit drugs from Collins and drugged edibles from Queen and Chika.

“Members of the cartel operate from different locations within the Federal Capital Territory but operate as a network,” the statement added.

The NDLEA director of media and advocacy said that their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents.

He noted that supplies of brownies and cookies were delivered and received from different SK Express dispatch riders at various times by narcotic operatives before the final sting operation.

He said 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies, as well as 1.3 kilogrammes of skunk used as an ingredient for making cookies and brownies, were seized from the suspects.

Other items seized from them were 0.9 grammes of ecstasy (molly), 300 grammes of skunk and 200 grammes of loud, dispatch motorcycles, various equipment, 10 telephone handsets and two laptops.

He added that the suspected dealers admitted that they had been in the business for over three years.

