The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Thursday released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for external candidates.

The board’s registrar, Prof Godswill Obioma, disclosed this at the council headquarters in Minna, Niger State, according to a statement by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

According to the registrar, a total of 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Obioma further stated that out of 41,459 registered candidates only 39,503 sat for the examination.

He reiterated the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.”

Obioma noted that 6,465 cases of examination malpractices were recorded in 2020 as against 17,004 cases in 2019.

The registrar explained that in line with the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

He said one examination centre in Ogun State has been derecognized for intimidation and several attempts to induce NECO officials as well as aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

The registrar said 256,000 candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the #ENDSARS protests in some states and who sat for those papers during the 2020 SSCE (External) are being released alongside those of the external candidates.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...