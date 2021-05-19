NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges to Saturday 5th June 2021 as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May, 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

In a statement by Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani all candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

