The North East Development Commission (NEDC) would soon begin the implementation of 35 projects in Taraba State, according to Chief David Kente, a Commissioner at the commission. Kente, who said this on Sunday while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo, added that two projects had been earmarked for execution in each of the 16 local governments in the state.

” The commission, in the next three weeks, will commence the execution of the 35 projects in all the 16 local government areas in the state”, he said.

He said that three mega secondary schools would be built in all the three senatorial districts in the state, explaining that contractors would soon be mobilised to sites, as all modalities had put in place towards the execution of the projects in line with the mission of the commission.

” We also have provision for scholarships and other interventions in critical areas”. he added.

Kente, a one time gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the APC, urged residents to cooperate with the contractors as they are mobilised to their various sites to ensure that the projects were full delivered.

The NEDC is a new Federal Government agency of government established two years ago to implement a development blueprint for the North East geo-political zone that had been ravaged by over a decade of insurgency.





