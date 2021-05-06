Netflix has released the first images from Lupin Part 2, the next instalment in the smash-hit series that returns with the second batch of five episodes this summer, promising more mystery, suspense, and heisting from Omar Sy’s Assane Diop.

Part 2 picks up right from where its predecessor left off, as Diop continues his desire to exact revenge on Hervé Pierre’s business tycoon Hubert Pellegrini, but the events of Part 1 have put both the gentleman thief and those closest to him in more danger than ever.

Lupin 2

Smart, stylish and self-aware, the show puts a meta twist on the stories of Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905 and regarded as one of France’s most famous literary creations. In an ingenious spin on the source material, Lupin finds Sy’s Assane inspired by the character to assume the moniker as a codename to cover his tracks, all while seeking retribution on the Pellegrini family for the death of his father 25 years earlier.

Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Lupin 2

Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, it casts include Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab.

According to Netflix’s data, Part 1 is the most successful French-language original in the platform’s history after being viewed by a reported 70 million households in the first four weeks after being added to the library in January, which would also make it the streamer’s third most-watched episodic project ever behind only the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 &7), Hugo Gélin (episodes 8,9 & 10)

Produced by Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck)

The second part will be composed of 5 episodes. Formed in France in 1895, Gaumont is the oldest film company in the world, with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, and Buenos Aires.

Gaumont co-produces and distributes around ten films a year in theaters, and the film library encompasses over 1400 titles from prestigious directors such as Louis Malle, Jean-Luc Godard, and more recently, Toledano and Nakache for The Intouchables, the highest-grossing French-language movie ever with over $450 million in revenue to date.

