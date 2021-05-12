The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adamawa Sector Command, has pleaded with parents not to allow under-age to drive even during celebrations such as Eid el-Fitr.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the sector commander, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

He said that driving of under-age persons are very dangerous not only for themselves but for other road users.

According to him, any person caught will face the law.

He noted that the command had deployed no fewer than 300 both regular and special marshals for special patrol to ensure free movement.

Irelewuyi also called on motorists to be careful while using the road and to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition.

“You should ensure that your vehicle are in good condition and avoid speed as children may be busy celebrating Sallah” he said.

