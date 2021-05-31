Johnson Kokumo The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2, Johnson Kokumo, on Monday warned criminals to vacate Lagos State and Ogun or risk the wrath of the law.

Kokumo gave the warning when he assumed duty at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

He said his mission was to detect, prevent and fight crime and criminals in Lagos State and Ogun with maximum respect for people’s rights.

“We know too well that Ogun is a gateway state. We have trans-border criminals coming in through Idiroko,” Kokumo noted.

He said he was aware that criminals crossed into Lagos through the Seme border and that the Police would not tolerate trans-border crime.

“We are here to prevent crime, we are here to detect crime. We are here to fight crime and criminals and we will not fail the good people of Lagos and Ogun.

“We will do that, having at the back of our mind, a very healthy respect for the rights of citizens.

“We will fight criminals to the best of our ability. We will equally send signals to criminals to let them know the states are no longer where they can operate,” he said.

The AIG also said security strategies would be updated as every Police formation would be reactivated to tackle crime through the air, land, and water.

He added that the Zone 2 command would tackle crime in its zone through synergy with other security agencies and members of the public.

“We will rejig the current security strategy, we will activate the Marine Police, the air wing of the Nigeria police and we will do all these in synergy with sister security agencies.

“We will also leave no stone unturned to ensure that we do policing in Lagos and Ogun with professionalism to build a good relationship with the people,” he said.

Kokumo said he knew his job would require adequate equipment but gave assurance that the government was doing all within its capacity to provide the police with all that was needed to fight crime.

“The government at the level of the state, both Lagos and Ogun are also doing same to provide us with all we need to work with and we will not relent.

“We will also not relent in meeting with stakeholders and making our requests to the government so we will have the necessary equipment.

“I am telling you with confidence that we will not have any problems in procuring the equipment with which we will perform our statutory duties,” he said.

The police boss further said the IGP, Usman Baba, remained passionate about the welfare of policemen and would ensure improved welfare packages for police officers.

Recall that Kokumo was a Commissioner of Police, Edo, and was recently promoted to the rank of AIG and redeployed to Abuja as the AIG in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters.

Kokumo took over zone 2, which comprises Lagos, and Ogun from AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, who retired on Thursday, May 27.

Kokumo enlisted as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on March 15, 1988.

He attended Mobile Police Squadron Commanders Retreat Workshop on Human Rights Trafficking and Forensic Science and Senior Executive Course 41, 2019 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He is an Alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau, and also a member of The International Association of Chiefs of Police