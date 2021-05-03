A map of Nigeria By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–A new beauty pageant christened,Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria, MGGN,has been unveiled in the country.

The pageant which the organisers explained, would follow all the international eligibility requirements for pageantry,is not only going to help “young girls discover that the true beauty radiates from inside out” but also “have it redefined,put it to use and live in that reality daily.”

At a press conference held in Abuja to flag off the maiden edition of the new pageant,the Chief Executive Officer of MGGN,Miss Grace Ene, explained that,” the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria (MGGN) is a celebration of youth and empowerment,an important way to convey the true meaning of beauty and the empowerment of all women and girl-child.”

Noting that “every accomplishment starts with a vision”,Ene said the orgamisers of the pageant “aim at making a positive impact through this event.”

READ ALSOKaduna debunks claims salaries of political appointees gulp personnel cost According to her,”The maiden edition of the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria (MGGN) is themed ‘We Walked This Path’ aimed at raising a formidable voice for the girl-child and making a meaningful impact for them through the pageantry.”

“The Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria was created after seven years of success with ‘The Face of Idoma’ ,a beauty pageant headquartered in Otukpo which has gone to benefit the participants from from Idoma’ tribe and beyond.

“Through these events and more,we have been able to share the belief that the girl-child deserves more in our community. For sometime now,in our dear country,there has been terrible conflicts that separated families. It is time to make change and transition for peace to reign. We need to constrict the love and peace because all of us have only one thing in common,”she said.

She added:”MGGN is also an opportunity to demonstrate at a national and global level that there are no intercultural barriers,and that despite the fact that many of us do not speak the same language or do not have the same culture or traditions,we do speak the same language of love,respect and integrity through this pageantry.”

Miss Grace Ene,who is the current face of Miss Idoma’, explained further that:” The process starting from registration to the grand finale scheduled to hold on October 29,2021,has been a unique process targeted at spotting young female stars/talents and accelerating their progress by providing mentorship, skills and access to a wide range of networks.”

“While there is going to be a star prize of a car and cash prizes for the winner,1st and 2nd runners up,this isn’t our focus and this isn’t our metrics for measuring success. Our success is measured in what the finalists which will be inducted into our alumni network make of their lives and the impact they have on the immediate environment while scaling it to the world at large,”she further said.

Ene,who noted with regret that,”Young girls want to be a whole lot of things but they often let this dream fly away due to lack of mentorship, knowledge of women in such professions, enterprise or career paths and access to platforms that accelerate their growth”,said “MGGN brings all these to the table.”

“We will toil day and night and navigate the nooks and crannies of Nigeria to search for the next most gorgeous girl in Nigeria and will stop at nothing to show the world the better side of our nation”,she vowed.

She explained that the “37 MGGN finalists (one from each state of the federation and the FCT) are going to be in the Academy for nine weeks before a winner emerges on the grande finale.”

“Our tagline which is ‘beauty redefined’ captures our essence; letting go off impossible standards and teaching these young women to celebrate what they already have (flaws and all),”she said.

Ene hinted that:”Also,a 4-team mini women football tournament will be organised as a side event , commemorating the opening of MGGN at the Area 3 Sports Complex,Abuja”, adding:”The mini-football tournament will be sorely sponsored by one of our partners,Ratels Sports Development Foundation.”

Like this: Like Loading...