The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, assumed office today May 28.

He was received at the Quarter Guard at the Nigerian Army Headquarters by a handful of Army Generals.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, 27 May 2021 appointed Maj Gen Yahaya as the new Army Chief,

Although there was no formal handing over, the Chief of Army Staff met with the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor, behind closed doors. Shortly after the meeting with the CDS, Yahaya went into another closed-door meeting with Principal Staff Officers (PSO) and Commanders.

After the initial welcome ceremonies at Army headquarters of lowering the former flag of His predecessor and hoisting the New flag, the New Army Chief addressed senior officers of the Nigerian Army at the conference room of Army Headquarters in a closed-door session that lasted about ten minutes.

According to Vanguard, before the closed-door session, he directed All senior officers present to observed a one-minute silence for his predecessor Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash on May 21, 2021.

The COAS was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Policy and Plans Headquarters Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Benjamin Ahanotu.

Lucky Irabor urged the new COAS to build on the legacy of his predecessor, particularly in the fight against insurgency and banditry.