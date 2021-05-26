ARTS / TV

New competition show takes aim at young people starting a career

Promotional material for The Shining One Photo: Courtesy of Jiangsu TV

With the graduation season approaching, millions of young college students are preparing to walk out of their schools and start their careers. But how will they take those first steps to transition from students to workers in today’s fast-paced society?

A new show from Jiangsu TV has caught the attention of young viewers who hope to learn how their peers are adjusting to this transition. The Shining One follows a group of students as they compete to be one of nine interns who will get offers from companies in the highly-competitive securities industry.

The competitors are given opportunities and challenges similar to those that they may run into in real life within the industry. The show also has Ma Dong, Li Hao, Ren Jialun, Chen Zhuoxuan, Chen Ming and comedian Hu Lan as observers providing comments on the competitors and if the competitor they choose wins, they will get the title of Shining Investor.

The first five episodes of the 12-episode show, which sees new episodes debut every Friday, has earned a 7/10 on review site Douban.

The show has also become a hot talking point on social media platforms like Sina Weibo.

Many viewers have said they see the show as “a guide book for young people just starting their career.” The Shining One offers a glimpse into various aspects of the real world such as following one’s passion, facing challenges and embracing the spirit of cooperation.

One of the hot discussions that have sprung from the show has been the debate over the importance of meeting deadlines and the pursuit of perfection. Some argued that in real life, you may have to take more time with a task to make it perfect, while others said it is more important for these green hands to submit their work on time, which is the most important rule in the professional context.

Statistics from China’s Ministry of Education predict that China will see a total of 9.09 million college graduates in 2021, a new high. How to provide guidance to these graduates so that they can develop the right mindset toward work and their career is an important question that needs to be answered. As early as 2003, CCTV launched the Absolute Challenge show to demonstrate how to hunt for jobs and handle interviews. Since then, similar programs have debuted so viewers can learn more about the job market.

