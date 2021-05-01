Commends Buhari for approval By Johnbosco Agbakwuru The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association Of Nigeria, FEPPPAN, has called on all pensioners under its umbrella who are not in any of the categorized CONSOLIDATED pension groups listed by the federal government to gear up for immediate engagement with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC.

The NSIWC had in the circular of the consequential adjustment of the new minimum pension listed the category of workers that were captured directly.

It also directed that "retirees of agencies that are not in any of the above-mentioned CONSOLIDATED salary structures should; in line with Sections 173 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian (as amended) and 3 (P) of NSIWC Act, apply to the Commission to determine the appropriate increases that will be applicable to their retirees."

But FEPPPAN in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Temple Ubani, called on all the agencies and pensioners who are not under the Consolidated category pension groups listed in the circular to be prepared to engage the Commission and the Directorate for prompt determination of the appropriate adjustments of their pensions without delay.

It commended President Mohammadu Buhari-led federal government for approving national minimum pension and issuance of circular for the commencement of the consequential adjustment of the new payment.

It also appreciated the entire management of Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), led by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, for swiftly stating that it will commence payment payroll for the new minimum pension by this month.

According to the statement, “The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria has applauded the Federal Government of Nigeria for heeding our calls for the implementation of the pension aspect of the law in tandem with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended without further delays.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the awaited approval of the recommendations of the committee of stakeholders Report as soon as he returned to office from medical break.

“We also appreciate the Management of PTAD led by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme (Mrs) for heating the ground running few hours after the release of the Circular promptly issued by the Ag. Chairman of the NSIWC Ekpo U. O. Nta Esq.

“PTAD’s commitment to immediate payment of the new Pensions along with the accrued arrears as promised by the Executive Secretary today, at her Press Briefing is heart warming and appreciated.”

