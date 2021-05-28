Warri

The Olu Advisory Council, yesterday, disclosed that the new Olu of Warri, Omoba Tsola Emiko, will be coronated on August 21, 2021, as the 21st Olu of Warri. The council also announced that the late Olu, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli would be buried after 14-day burial rites beginning June 18, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

Iyasere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman, Olu advisory council on the rites of passage of Ikenwoli and the coronation of the new monarch, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, said the decision was reached after consultation with the Regent, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, the Ginuwa Ruling House, the council of chiefs and the Olu-in-Council.

The Iyasere said the popular selection of Omoba Tsola Emiko on April 5, 2021, as the next Olu of Warri, was done after a rigorous process which, according to him, included a painstaking search among the descendants of the last three monarchs as required by tradition.



