The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has reportedly died in an air crash today while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

The training aircraft was a military plane and it crashed in Kaduna international airport. The Ill-fated aircraft was said to have crashed at the airport’s runway.

The late Army Chief had visited the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli today.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 6 pm while it was raining heavily.

The army chief reportedly died with the eight people on board also feared dead.

COAS ENTOURAGE

LT GEN I ATTAHIRU. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA. BRIG GEN KULIYA. MAJ LA HAYAT. MAJ HAMZA. SGT UMAR.

CREW

FLT LT TO ASANIYI. FLT LT AA OLUFADE. SGT ADESINA. ACM OYEDEPO.

