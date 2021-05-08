Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar has finally committed to a new long-term deal with the French giants.

The French club have confirmed that the Brazilian striker has penned a new deal which will run until summer 2025, a three-year extension.

The news has put rumours of Neymar returning to Barcelona to put to bed.

“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain. I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach, and to be part of the history of this club,” Neymar told the club’s official website.

“These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here,” the Brazilian concluded.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who has been at the club since 2017 when he moved from Barcelona in a world-record £220million deal, has made 112 appearances, scored 85 goals, and got 44 assists.

His salary is expected to be around €30m after taxes for three years. He will also receive a ‘huge bonus’ if PSG win the Champions League in the next three years.

Similarly, All Nigerian soccer, reported that Victor James Osimhen has been named in Napoli’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s Serie A match against Spezia after recovering from the head injury he sustained in the second half of the draw with Cagliari last weekend.

Having struggled in the first half of the season due to injuries and a COVID19-related absence, the Nigeria international is beginning to justify the huge fee paid for him last summer.

In his last ten outings in the Serie A, Osimhen has directly participated in seven goals (6 goals, 1 assist), not a bad return considering that he started only five of those games.

