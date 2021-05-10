[FILES] Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is looking for quality teams to engage the Super Eagles in friendly games ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved forward to September 2021. According to reports, the NFF is negotiating with Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana, among other big footballing nations in Africa for matches against the Super Eagles.

NFF Director, Media, Ademola Olajire, told The Guardian yesterday that no concrete agreement has been reached with any of the countries, adding that the federation will disclose the opponents when it reaches an agreement with them.

He affirmed: “Contacts are being made and work is ongoing in that respect, but I have no authority to announce anything until agreements are sealed.”

Super Eagles are in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying race alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia.

The winner of the group will move to the knock out the face of the series from which the successful side will win a ticket to the World Cup.

CAF, recently, approved seven stadia in Nigeria to host Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The stadia are Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, National Stadium Abuja, Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin and Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.





