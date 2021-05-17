Nick Jonas Hospitalised After On-Set Injury

Nick Jonas was taken to hospital after an injury on set of a mysterious new show over the weekend. TMZ reports that the actor/singer sustained the injury while filming on Saturday night, but the outlet’s sources “would not disclose the nature” of the accident.

TMZ also reports that Nick was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but was back home by Sunday night and will appear on Monday night’s episode of The Voice as planned.

Nick hasn’t spoken out about the injury on Instagram or Twitter, and TMZ’s sources note that the shoot he was on is ultra-secret, with sources refusing to disclose the name of his project.

Nick’s most recent social media posts are from 5 days ago when he thanked followers for their overwhelming support helping him and Priyanka Chopra reach their goal of raising $1 million to help battle the Covid-19 crisis in India. He wrote:

“Whether you donated or helped us spread the word, you have proven once again that we are better when we work together, so let’s not stop here. We are raising our fundraising target to $3 Million to continue to provide aid to those who need it most. #TogetherForIndia.”

He is also expected to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards which takes place next weekend. Jonas told showed fans back in 2018 that he had injured his hand while exercising after a concert, revealing at the time: ‘My post-show workout was going really well until…’

In 2018, Jonas married his wife Priyanka Chopra, tying the knot twice in Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Jonas began acting in theater at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 which caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers.

