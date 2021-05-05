By Joseph Erunke ABUJA-THE Nigeria in Diaspora Commission,NIDCOM, has commended the Nigeria Humanitarian Action,NIHA, for bringing humanitarian actors together, to give succour to the more than 235 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in 2021.

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman Chief Executive Officer NIDCOM, made the commendation during the public presentation of the Nigeria Humanitarian Year book 2020/2021,in Abuja.

READ ALSOPolice arrest 5 armed robbery suspects in Abuja, recover stolen car Dabiri-Erewa, who was represented by Jummai Musa, Head, Planning Research and Statistics, NIDCOM, welcomed participants and foreign delegations from Switzerland, Dominican Republic, U.S., Haiti and the UK, to the conference.

She urged participants to explore ways of effective collaboration to develop a better environment for all.

Mr Kletsaint Akor, Chief Humanitarian and Covener of the conference, said NIHA was a principal interface organisation for state and non-state Institutions with a mandate to Initiate, organise, advocate & harmonise social enterprises and humanitarian assistance within the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Akor said this would improve & strengthen government and Non–Governmental Intervention in the sector.

He noted that the humanitarian actors’ mission was to save lives, build institutional capacity; as well as ensure sustainable hope through humanitarian and social enterprise interventions.

”Some of our aims and objectives amongst others are; to facilitate and coordinate a funding policy instrument aimed at supporting humanitarian activities, national emergency and social enterprise,”, Akor said.

He stressed that NIHA would continue to collaborate and partner in implementing humanitarian initiatives by state and non-state actors.

According to him also, NIHA will facilitate networking,

information and data gathering and management with the goal to disseminate such data within the social sector with the help of external agencies.

He further stated that it would aid research and development, monitoring and evaluation of a national policy framework, for the effective delivery of social services.

Akor therefore said the NIHA Programme Year Opening Conference (PROYOC), was an annual multidimensional humanitarian event, aimed at appraising institutions and programmes, as well as sharing opportunities to make projections.

According to him, the platform provides open access prospects to state and non-state actors in the humanitarian sector to share values through Interaction, networking, peer learning and presentations.

He further said the event also presented a post conference activity country tour for the visiting international guests.

The tour,, he said, would afford them the opportunity to interact with state and non-state actors in Nigeria, for the purpose of collaboration on Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and humanitarian Interventions.

”The aim of the post conference tour will be to create opportunities for the visiting delegations to get to know Nigeria more and open up other forms of collaborations for value exchange with the host institutions at the federal and state levels.

100 humanitarian actors within Nigeria are participating at the conference.

The foreign participants also added their voice

Like this: Like Loading...