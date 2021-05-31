Eleven of the Islamiyya students kidnapped by unidentified men at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday, May 30, have been released, Global Times reports.

A statement released by Mary Noel-Berje, the chief press secretary to the state governor, said the students released by the gunmen were said to have been too small and could not engage in the long walk enforced on the abducted students by the kidnappers.

Gunmen invaded Tegina community in Rafi Local Government Area, shot one person dead, and left one seriously injured as well as kidnapped an unconfirmed number of Islamiyya students and teachers from Salihu Tanko Islamic school alongside some passengers of a Sharon bus traveling to Minna.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the school around 4.30 pm when the students were receiving lessons.

According to a resident, the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration officer.

The Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education.

The secretary to the Niger State government, Ahmed Matane who is also the chairman of the state security committee had further revealed that while the attack in Tegina was going on, there were simultaneous attacks in Lavun LGA and some fringes of Mashegu LGA.

He said though the simultaneous attacks were overwhelming for security agencies at the time, the government in collaboration with security agencies has mobilized troops to the various areas, including local vigilantes.