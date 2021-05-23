• Contractors Blame Swampy Nature Of Area For Delay

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, yesterday, disclosed that it has channelled 70 percent of its 2021 budget for completion of East-West Road project.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babayo Ardo, disclosed this while inspecting Section IV Eket Bypass Dual Carriage Way and Onne/Eket-Oron Road in Akwa Ibom State, emphasising that about 70 per cent of the Ministry’s 2021Budget was channelled to the project.

Ardo said: “I am satisfied with what I have seen. Contractors are on site working assiduously in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to complete and commission key priority projects before first quarter of 2022.

“For the past two days, the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura and I, have been on East-West Road for inspection. Section I, which covers Warri in Delta State to Kaima in Bayelsa , has already been completed.”

Ministry’s representative, Okoro Iheomamere, an engineer, said Phase 1 of Eket Bridge was already completed, adding that work was in progress at Bridge 5.

The Project Manager/Co-ordinator, Gitto Construction Company Nigeria Ltd., Ghanem H. Rasbieh, said work was delayed due to swampy nature of the area. He assured that with mobilisation of basic equipment, work was faster.

Ghanem said the company engaged locals and youths to ensure a peaceful atmosphere that would enable them to work effectively, while paying of compensation was about 99 percent completed.





