Less than 24 hours after kidnappers abducted some school children from Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Rafi LGA of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger state, has travelled out of the country.

The kidnappers invaded the school on Sunday evening. They were said to have arrived in their numbers on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically into the air.

In a statement on Monday, Mary Noel-Berje, chief press secretary to Bello, said the governor assured the state of the rescue and safe return of the students. She added that the governor is expected back in the country “within the shortest period”.

“Governor Sani Bello also assured all Nigerlites that Government will continue to do all it can to protect the lives and property of its citizens while guaranteeing the continued peace and stability of the state,” she said.

“While assuring the parents of the abducted children of their safe return as the security agencies have been directed to do all it can to bring back the children as soon as possible, the Governor also urged the citizens to cooperate and share intelligence and information that will help in the quick rescue of the children.”

Meanwhile the governor whose state is being ravaged with insurgency with Boko Haram even hoisting their flag in the state was recently seen dancing without a care in the world.