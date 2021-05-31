Governor Abubakar Sani Bello PHOTO: twitter

Niger State Government said 11 students that were abducted on Sunday have been released. Mary Noel-Berje, a spokesperson to Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, announced the student’s release in a statement on Monday.

“11 children who were too small and couldn’t walk, among the kidnapped Islamiyya Students, were released by the gunmen as reports also indicate that the IDPs of Central and Model Primary Schools, as well as Government Secondary school in Wushishi, are returning back to their communities following return of normalcy,” Noel-Berje said.

While the exact number of abducted students is yet unknown, the governor, according to Noel-Berje, has appealed for calm and restated the strong resolve of the state government to continue to protect the lives and property of the citizens as a matter of utmost importance and priority.

Armed bandits on Sunday invaded Tegina community in Rafi Local Government Area, shot one person dead and left one seriously injured as well as kidnapped an unconfirmed number of Islamiyya Students and Teachers from Salihu Tanko Islamic School alongside some passengers of a Sharon Bus travelling to Minna.

Reports said the gunmen on about 70 Motorcycles, attacked 17 communities in Wushishi Local Government Area where they shot several people while some women and children drowned as they try to escape across River Kaduna.

More than ten people are reported to be receiving treatment at the Wushishi General Hospital even as search is still ongoing for many missing persons from Babako, Tashan Girgi, Kwakwagi, Fakara, Ndiga, Buzu, Akare, Kala Kala, Agwa, Anguwan Gizo, Tsamiya and other neighbouring villages attacked by the Bandits.

“The situation has reached crisis level, infact it’s a war situation that we have to confront without further delay,” the governor said and disclosed that the state government is still searching and conducting House-to-House headcount to ascertain the exact number of children abducted.

Bello said he is shocked and saddened by the recent reports of abduction of innocent people by armed bandits in several communities across three Local Government Areas of Rafi, Wushishi and Lavun in the state.

The Governor described the attack as unfortunate and unbecoming of the serial attacks and assured that the Joint Military Taskforce has been mobilized and are already tracing the tracks of the criminals for possible isolation and ambush.

