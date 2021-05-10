By Editor
Nigerian authorities Monday announced a new set of COVID-19 restrictions as many countries continue to battle the resurgence of the virus.
The new measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, ban gatherings of more than 50 people while access to government buildings will be denied to anyone not wearing a facemask.
Bars and nightclubs are to remain closed and a nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice, a member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed. said at a press conference.
Details later.
