Bola Tinubu …As Sanwo-Olu vows to deploy tech to tackle insecurity challenges By Olasunkanmi Akoni The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has called on aggrieved regions clamouring for secession to jettison the idea as the country is better together than separated.

Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, made the call in his message, at the Special Ramadan Prayer, “Tafsir” Lecture, held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

According to him, the war drums some people are beaten will result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

He further said the country is yet to recover from the effect of the civil war, adding the country can not afford to experience another war.

“For clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

Also read: Buhari’s lack of capacity to govern fueling ethnic, religious tensions ― PDP govs “We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country,” he said.

Tinubu also praised Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat for their achievements in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with their performances, saying that the state has witnessed massive developments since the administration came on board.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, in his message, promised to fulfil his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy to residents.

He said the state government has concluded plans to install 2,000 cameras across the state for security surveillance.

“We are going to install 2000 cameras in the whole state. We will stop at nothing at ensuring dividends of democracy,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu assured the Islamic clerics that the proposed new Last Mile Buses, which his administration would unveil this month (May) would tackle the menace of commercial motorcyclist operators, popularly called “Okada” riders.

Speaking further on security, Sanwo-Olu said more funds would be deployed into the Security Trust Fund to empower police and other security operatives, while technology would be deployed around Lagos.

Also, expressing the same view, the National Missioner, Ansaru-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Raman called on those clamouring for secession to have a rethink.

While acknowledging the fact that the rate of insecurity is on the increase, said with constant prayers, change of thoughts and characters by Nigerians, the country would come out victorious.

“Today is hard times, these are uncertain times. This is the time men are supposed to be separated from boys. This is the time that regions need to think out of the box.

“We are insecure, we are unsure, there is hunger, there is anger and confusion in the land. This is the time we need divine intervention. If we gather and pray till 2023, Allah will not listen to us till we do some things,” he said.

Raman added: “This is the time action is required backed by deep thoughts for today and our tomorrow. We have often blamed leaders but we have to choose the kind of leaders we deserve. Everywhere is unsafe even the police station is not safe. We need to rejig.

“For those clamouring for division in Nigeria, maybe you should have a rethink. Ask yourself; where will this clamour for so-called independence lead us? We should reinvent this country. Nigeria will be great again.”

Also, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello ( Oniwasi Agbaye) called for more prayers, saying what Nigeria is facing is a result of sins in the country. He called for unity among Yoruba leaders to support the aspirations of Tinubu to become the President of the country.

