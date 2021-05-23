Boss Mustapha

Nigeria’s Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has declared 90 passengers who arrived in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey between 8th May 2021 and 15th May 2021, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as persons of interest (POI), noting that they posd considerable danger to public health. The committee said it will disable the travel passports of the affected passengers for a period not less than one year, cancel visas or permits of foreign nationals among them and may prosecute them.

The 108 passengers, which include Nigerians and foreigners, were accused of violating Nigeria’s COVID-19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries.

Official figures showed that out of 90 defaulters, 63 Nigerians, 26 Indians and one Dane.

Four of the Nigerian defaulters arrived through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while 42 arrived via Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Seven other Nigerians listed under “Other Categories” all arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The PSC issued a travel advisory for passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey on May 1, 2021. The advisory was a part of the precautionary measures put in place to mitigate the risk of importing variants of COVID-19 and break the chain of transmission to the population.

The chairman of the committee Boss Mustapha recalled that under the new measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of the three countries within fourteen (14) days prior to the visit to Nigeria, are required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

“The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has however observed that while most of the arriving passengers dutifully observed the guidelines, some (Nigerians and Foreigners) have violated them,” Mustapha said in a statement on Sunday.

“They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions.”





