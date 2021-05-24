Ifeanyi Okowa By Festus Ahon GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend, said Nigeria was in disarray because of injustice and unfair treatment of some sections of the country and called for a nation where fairness, justice and equity would reign.

Okowa, at a State Banquet in honour of retiring Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, in Asaba, said for Nigeria to truly develop as a nation, there must be a partnership between government and the people, predicated on equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “You have heard a lot of narratives concerning the resolutions of the southern governors’ meeting here in Asaba, but I am happy that people are beginning to change their voices on the decisions taken.

READ ALSO: 2023: PDP leaders have resolved not to repeat mistakes of 2015 — Ortom “It was in the best interest of the nation that we spoke because it is the best way to regain our nation. I hope that Nigerians will realise that for us to truly develop and have the Nigeria of our dream, there is a need for a partnership based on equity, fairness and justice, and a partnership that realises that we are all equals.”

The governor added that there was mutual respect between his office and that of the Chief Judge, which accounted for the successes they had both achieved.

Thanking the retiring jurist for his outstanding accomplishments in the state’s judiciary, he urged him to always render advice and mentorship as a role model to the new generation of judges in the state.

He said: “I am truly happy that we have been able to host this dinner in honour of our retiring Chief Judge, who has served the state for 28 years and for six years as Chief Judge.

“I am happy because for two occasions I was sworn in as governor, he performed that role of administering the oath of office on me.

“I thank God that throughout his tenure in office, we worked very closely and I had the full cooperation of both the legislature and the judiciary and if it had gone otherwise, I am sure we wouldn’t have been able to do what we have achieved.”

Assuring that he would continue to be guided by the truth in all his dealings with the people, he sued for continued cooperation of the people in the remaining two years of his tenure.

Justice Umukoro, who spoke earlier, thanked the governor, the state government and guests on the occasion for the honour done to him and his family, adding that he would remain grateful to the governor for granting full autonomy to the judiciary during his tenure as Chief Judge.

