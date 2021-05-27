[files] Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria’s minister for information and culture Lai Mohammed has assured Nigerians that despite the security challenges facing facing the country presently, Nigeria is in safe hands. Mohammed, who stated this when he received in his office, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, stressed the need for leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments tcanhat only aggravate tension.

The minister observed that traditional rulers are indispensable to the maintenance of peace and security in their domain and must not be ignored.

He appealed to the monarch to work with his fellow traditional rulers, as well as the Government of Ekiti State, to ensure peace and security in the state.

The minister told the monarch that ahead of his visit to the Esa Cave and Okuta Abanijorin, the ministry will be sending the National Commission for Museums and Monuments(NCMM), a parastatal in charge of museums and historical sites in the country, to visit the two tourist sites in Iyin-Ekiti – Esa Cave and Okuta Abanijorin – and report back to him.

He assured the Oluyin that government will do its best to help showcase and popularise the top two tourist sites in the town, adding that putting the tourist sites on the national and global map will attract tourists, which will, in turn, boost the economy.

Mohammed, however, stressed that there can be no successful tourism without security. Hence, the need to ensure peace and tranquility in Ekiti state.

The traditional ruler appealed to the minister to partner with Ekiti state to tap the potential that can bring Ekiti state and Nigeria to limelight.

He noted that putting the Esa Cave and Okuta Abanijorin on the global tourism map will boost the diversification of the nation’s economy.



