Inadequate satellite and other facilities is currently affecting the monitoring of bandits and other criminal elements operating in the country, the director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Halilu Shaba, said on Wednesday.

Shaba, who was newly appointed to head the agency, disclosed this to journalists after an interactive meeting with the staff of the agency in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Shaba, the bandits have become sophisticated in their operations and waves received by the agency from remote areas shows the bandits no longer use Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) phones, but walkie-talkie.

“The Satellite is not static where the insurgency is taking place. That is why one satellite is not adequate. What Nigeria has there are some two satellites doing two different things.

“We have a High-Resolution imaging satellite and Medium Resolution imaging satellite. The activities of the bandits could be when the satellite was away from Nigerian borders, so that is why we are advocating for more satellites for Nigeria,” Channels TV quoted the NASRDA boss as saying.

Shaba, therefore, called for collaboration between the NASRDA and security agencies in the country in the area of information sharing, especially when planning to launch attacks on the criminal elements.

Like this: Like Loading...