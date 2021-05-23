The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the ‘COVID-19 Response Champion’ award, in recognition of his administration’s outstanding commitment towards the fight against the pandemic.

The award which was presented to Gov. Ugwuanyi, during the AMLSN’s 15th National Annual Public Health Lecture Series, in Abuja, was graced by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, as the Guest Speaker and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Senator Dr. Ibrahim Oloriebe, as Chairman of the occasion.

Presenting the award, the President of AMLSN, Prof. James Garba Damen, disclosed that it was a well deserved honour, stressing that the association painstakingly and objectively chose Gov. Ugwuanyi, in acknowledgment of his sterling performance and discharge of duties during the peak period the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world.

READ ALSO: Lagos drops N428.98bn into FG IGR in 2020-Commissioner “Your Excellency (Ugwuanyi), we did not choose you just for the sake of choosing you. We chose you because we carefully monitored your administration’s activities and response rate in the heat of the pandemic.

“We monitored how you deployed resources swiftly, trained and motivated health workers and enlightened the public. All these indices informed our decision to honour you today.

“We wish to encourage you to keep showing diligence to duty and demonstrating great empathy to people’s safety”, AMLSN’s President said.

Receiving the award, Gov. Ugwuanyi, represented by his Special Assistant, Hon. Chidi Ilogebe, expressed gratitude to the association for recognizing the achievements his administration recorded in its modest efforts to combat the outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the award has encouraged him to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Enugu State, in spite of the nation’s challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...