Nigeria's Super Eagles pose for a team shot before a qualifier.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will clash with CONCACAF Gold Cup-holders Mexico in a friendly at Los Angeles on July 3.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communication of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement on Wednesday, said the match would hold at the Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, U.S.

He added that the match, which would kick off at 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, would be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries.

“Four of such matches have ended in draws, and the only win in the series has gone to Mexico, when they won a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas 2-1 on June 24, 1995,” Olajire said.

Speaking on the international friendly, NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, said: “We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents.

“Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class.”

The two teams are expected to announce their squads for the match sometime in June.

Mexico will play three other games before the clash with Nigeria, as part of their MexTour series.



