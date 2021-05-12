Bukola Saraki

Former Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said the current situation in Nigeria requires a sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians. “The current situation in our country requires sincere change of mindset by all Nigerians,” Saraki said in a congratulatory message to Muslims on the completion of Ramadan on Wednesday signed by his spokesman Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“We should use this post-Ramadan period and the lessons we learnt from the fasting period to steer clear of any action which does not bode well for our country.”

Saraki congratulated muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the consequent

He further urged Nigerians to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after Ramadan

Saraki noted that Ramadan does not just symbolise having a positive attitude during the fasting period but represents a total change towards becoming good citizens who comply with the law and demonstrate patriotism at all times.

He also urged Muslims to refrain from returning to their old habits and become responsible citizens who pray for the country at all times and play their roles in the quest to entrench the fear of God, discipline, unity, development, equity, justice and inclusiveness in the polity.

“With the level of insecurity and economic crisis which have combined to worsen the rate of poverty in Nigeria, all Nigerians must unite and demonstrate patriotism that will help our country overcome the present challenges,” Saraki said.

“This is a period when we all need to pray to Allah to once again pull the country back from the precipice.”

The former speaker also commened security agencies at the frontline and pray that Almighty God will protect and give them victory over the insurgents and other non-state actors inflicting violence on our country.

“May Allah heal our land of any form of affliction,”Saraki said.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...