Robert Clarke, SAN Victor Ogunyinka Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has sworn by his father’s grave saying that Nigeria will collapse in six months time if care is not taken.

Clarke, while reacting to questions on Channels TV on the Department of State Services, DSS’ threat to haunt down those trying to tear Nigeria apart, said what is happening in the south east is degenerating to a civil war already.

“Those that should know better are doing nothing but just talking. The small boys that looted under Sani Abacha set up political parties to help him retain power are part of the problems.

“Nigeria was better in 1982 under Shehu Shagari than it is now in 2021…

“Nigeria will collapse in six months’time if care is not take, I swear by my father’s grave,” he said.

Video : Senior Lawyer and Buhari friend tear into the presidency, revealed what will happen to Nigeria 🇳🇬 in 6 months to come pic.twitter.com/jeMlzxrvSU

Retweet if u know this lawyer might be right

Tinubu Debo Obasanjo Keyamo The DSS Igbos Naira Catfish

— in case Jack do his shii again (@incaseJackstrik) May 3, 2021

The DSS had stated in a statement on Sunday that they would no longer tolerate people trying to plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

The statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, read that while the “Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.”

The DSS sent direct warnings to past political leaders and religious leaders, stating that calling for “forceful change of government or mass action against it” is an indication to cause “disintegration of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Servcie is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.”

“Some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.”

“It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.”

Afunnaya warned that “even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security. It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

“In this regard, self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...