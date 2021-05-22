Abiodun Aleja

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Abiodun Aleja has died.

The “October 1” actor died on Friday according to his wife who broke the news to chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANATAP) Makinde Adeniran, multiple media outlets reported.

Aleja was reportedly admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) following a fall at home.

Aleja went into a coma after the fall but was revived days later at the hospital, however, he passed away on Friday.

Following the report of his death, Nigerians have taken to social media to pay tributes to Aleja:

Filmmaker Imoh Umoren wrote:

RIP Mr. Abiodun Aleja. You gave me the cameras to shoot my first pilot and all through my career treated me as a son and an equal even I was never on your level. You used to tease me when my team lost and told me repeatedly how proud you were of me. My heart is ripped apart. pic.twitter.com/gAP6jUyOtZ

— Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 22, 2021

Actress Kate Henshaw

Oh no…..😢😢😢

Biodun is dead….

— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 22, 2021

This man carefully pointed out my errors, advised me and directed me to the right sources when I was learning how to write a script. We interacted like friends. His humility shocked me. RIP Mr. Abiodun Aleja. I’m grateful. https://t.co/1JkXbUiNhp

— Ímàn AdéyẹmÍ (@AdedejiIman) May 22, 2021

Abiodun Aleja is known for films such as October 1 (2014), We Don’t Live Here Anymore (2018) and Sade (2019).

