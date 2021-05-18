Nigerian-American Rapper Princess Vitarah Quits Vulgar Music

Nigerian-American Rapper known for the Vulgarity of her lyrics has taken to social media today to announce that she is rebranding.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she wrote:

I deleted all my old music and I am rebranding myself. I don’t have to hypersexualize myself in order to be successful.

— Princess Vitarah (@PrincessVitarah) May 18, 2021

Princess Vitarah began her career by releasing music through the internet in early 2016. She earned public recognition after her song, “Nigerian Pussy” went viral on video sharing sites such as YouTube and Facebook, receiving 4 million views in the first day alone. She has been featured in many prominent publications including Vice, The Fader, and XXL.

In an interview with Fader in 2016, she spoke about people that influence her music and why she used vulgar lyrics. When asked about who she loves in the music industry, she said:

Probably Kanye, he’s my favorite rapper. I was little when he came out, so I loved “Flashing Lights” and… oh, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” — that was my theme song growing up! I always wanted to perform. When I was little I used to take my teddy bears and line them up and perform to them and sing Rihanna songs and rap like Nicki Minaj. But, I’m also a big fan of 50 Cent and G Unit. I like what they do with music, and 50 Cent is so playful even though he does a lot on social media. He came for everyone in the game. That was his angle, which is smart. They don’t give a fuck, right? I’ve always been like that. I actually just wrote a song two days ago called “I Don’t Give a Fuck” and I’m gonna perform it tonight.

People are looking forward to her next song and what the lyrics will be like.

