Clinton

As Clinton Francis was ousted from the Nigerian Idol Season six show last Sunday, viewers have become more anxious about the fate of the remaining eight who scaled through. Clinton, who was among the most gentle and magical of the contestants got the lowest vote and ended his laudable run in the show, leaving Daniel, Daniel, Comfort, Faith Jason, Akunna, Francis, Emmanuel, Kingdom and Beyonce to battle it out in the round of eights. In its usual eviction show routine, the remaining eight contestants performed hit songs from their selected Nigerian superstars with colourful costumes to match, as this week was themed ‘Naija Hits’.

Kicking off was Daniel who opened the night with a soulful rendition of Brymo’s Good Morning. His performance scored several positive commentaries from the judges, including Tough Prof Seyi Shay who said that he was finally coming out of his shell.

Comfort followed with an electric performance of Simi’s Duduke. The judges who commented on how far she had come from being shy on her first audition to dominating the stage. Faith Jason ditched his folksy tunes for highlife, as his rendition of Flavour’s Awele ignited the show for the night.

The brilliant Akunna didn’t disappoint with her rendition of version of Seyi Shay’s Loving your way and even DJ Sose mentioned that he preferred Akunna’s version to the original. Francis followed suit with the second Flavour song for the night. DJ Sose was impressed with his performance of Ada Ada and how he managed to keep his voice distinct.

Emmanuel’s exhilarating performance of Teni’s For You inspired Obi Asika to proclaim it as the best he had seen in or out of the show. Beyonce’s spin on Seyi Shay’s classic, Right Now also pushed the momentum for the night. However, Kingdom’s rendition of Davido’s Aye didn’t quite cut it for the judges.

Another round of voting beckons to save the contestants as voting continues via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN and 9mobile.



Related