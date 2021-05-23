Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian drug kingpin Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also intercepted from the drug kingpin on Friday May 14th 2021, was 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes with a street value of over N8billion



According to the command’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the drug lord leads an organised drug criminal syndicate which specialises in tagging/planting drugs in innocent travellers’ luggage.



Based on intelligence, narcotic agents at the MMIA had on Saturday 8th May, 2021 intercepted a bag that arrived the Lagos airport from GRU, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the Ethiopian airline with baggage tag No- ET331199 but was disclaimed by an arriving passenger on the flight.

The disclaimed bag was promptly secured by NDLEA operatives for investigation.



On Sunday, 9th May, 2021, a man came to the airport to make inquiry on how to get the disclaimed bag released. He was promptly arrested for investigation.



The disclaimed bag was opened in the presence of the arriving passenger and the man who came to negotiate the release of the disputed bag. When it was opened, it was found that the bag contained 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95kg.

A follow up sting operation was carried out, which led to the arrest of Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, the prime suspect, on Friday 14th May upon his arrival from Addis Ababa onboard Ethiopian airline.



During preliminary interrogation after his arrest, he confessed to have been contracted by his Ethiopian associate who is a notorious drug baron to claim and push out the consignment in Lagos, Nigeria.

He further admitted to have paid the $24,500 bribe in three tranches to compromise NDLEA officers. The first was $10,000 delivered through his representative in Lagos and another $10, 000 via his First Bank account while the third tranche of $4,500 was paid at the point of his arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...