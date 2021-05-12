Popular Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, with stage name Sound Sultan, is currently battling throat cancer in the United States of America.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the singer has commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the western country.

Chemotherapy, according to Healthline.com, is an aggressive form of chemical drug therapy meant to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. It’s usually used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow and divide faster than other cells.

While The Street Journal is yet to independently verify this report, his management has also not released a statement.

The artist who kick-started his career in the 1990s won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, Sound Sultan was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, the United Nations named Sound Sultan a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

After his long hiatus from the music industry, he released the rap single “Remember” in 2015.

