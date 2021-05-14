As the Israel and Palestinian war continues to generate waves globally, some Northern Nigerian Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against Israeli’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The protesters took to the streets of Bauchi, Niger, Kaduna Kano, and Kaduna expressing sadness with the serious attacks on the Strip, which is predominantly occupied by Muslims. They accused Israel of trying to send the Palestinians to extinction.

According to Ripples Nigeria, the protests have been peaceful since it started on Tuesday and entered into Wednesday, with the protesters slamming the Nigerian government for its nonchalant attitude to get involved in peace efforts currently embarked upon by selected countries including Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

They waved the Palestinian green, black, red, and white flags, as they marched through the streets shouting “Free, free Palestine” and “Down Israel, down” in solidarity with the Middle East nation.

Abdulmutallab Salihu, one of the pioneers of the protests in Bauchi, who spoke elaborately to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, said he is sad that Israel is doing everything to wipe out Palestinians while the world is watching and supporting them.

“The world is watching as Israel is carrying out unprovoked bombardment of Palestine, killing defenceless people, including women and children,” said Salihu

“And coming in the holy month of Ramadan is completely unacceptable. This is an unwarranted attack on Islam.

“The Gaza Strip belongs to Palestine but Israel has been doing everything possible to claim a land that does not belong to it.

“We want the Nigerian government to severe ties with Israel to register our anger with them.”

“The President of Nigeria is a Muslim and should speak on behalf of Muslims in the country. Enough is enough,” he said.

Another protester said, “People are dying, people are being displaced, people are being hurt and people are being treated unfairly. We are facing the same thing in Nigeria.”

