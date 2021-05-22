Ibrahim AttahiruNews

Nigerian Navy Cancels 65th Anniversary Ceremony Over COAS, Others Death

Ibrahim Attahiru By Evelyn Usman Activities lined up for the celebration of the Nigerian Navy’s 65th anniversary have  been cancelled following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 11 others, in the ill fated aircraft crash in Kaduna State, yesterday.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, handed down the directive  in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun.

[ALSO READ] Attahiru died a hero, says Ndume The statement reads: ” The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has directed the cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

“This decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, some senior officers, other officers and personnel, in the air crash of yesterday, May 21, 2021 in Kaduna.

“The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force, as well as families of the departed. May their souls rest in peace”.

