Janet Osemudiamen

The 10 year old Nigerian refugee in the United States Tani Adewumi, who secured the New York State chess championship in 2019, has now won yet another competition to officially become a national chess master.

Nicholas Kristof, a columnist for New York Times who was one of Adewumi’s early admirers, confirmed the latest feat on Sunday.

It was gathered that the game the 5th grader played to snag the national title was that of the Chess Club of Fairfield County (CCFC). It was earlier billed to hold on May 1, with Adewumi listed as one of the players to compete.

Adewumi came into the global limelight in 2019 after he was discovered and described as a homeless chess genius.

According to the US chess federation, the national chess master title is for any player who reaches a “2200 rating”.

The US body overseeing chess competitions adds: “Less than one percent of rated players hold the title. An Original Life Master is a National Master who played 300 games with a rating [of] over 2200” points amassed from games.

In 2019, Adewunmi, whose family had fled Nigeria for the US over the Boko Haram crisis, made the headlines after winning the 2019 New York chess championship while living in a homeless center on religious asylum.

A GoFundMe page had been set up for him and a total of $254,448 was raised in his name, which helped the chess prodigy and his family to move into an apartment.