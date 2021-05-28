Ibrahim Attahiru Students under the aegis of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, on Thursday, prayed for the departed souls of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Attahiru Ibrahim, and others who lost their lives in a plane crash.

The students also prayed for peace in Palestine, where thousands have been killed in a recent attack by Israel before a ceasefire.

The prayer held during a virtual Special Usrah to commemorate the 2021 MSS Week in Lagos.

During the prayer, the Amir (president), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Mallam Miftahudeen Thanni, described the death of the military officers as painful.

He, however, urged the late officers’ colleagues to be undaunted in fight against terrorists despite the loss, saying that the roles of the deceased would not be easily forgotten.

Thanni said, “This is a great loss at this trying period in the country. It is our prayer that Allah showers His all-encompassing blessing on the departed soul of his servant as we pray Allah to admit him into Al-Jannat ul-Firdaws and grant the family fortitude to contain the loss.”

The Muslim students’ leader also advised the Federal Government to review Nigeria’s military aviation over the recurring air crashes.

“Honestly, the crash is becoming too many and it’s not good on the country’s fight against insurgency. This is not good for the military. The Federal Government should kindly look inwards and find out what is happening concerning our equipment,” he added.

He also called on Nigerians to intensify prayers toward ensuring that national disasters are prevented from reoccurring.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Nigeria in safe hands, says Lai Mohammed Thanni faulted the forceful occupation, indiscriminate killing, maiming, and total abuse of human rights in Palestine.

He described the ceasefire agreement as temporary, urging Israel to give the original owners of the land their rights.

While urging Nigeria to show solidarity by supporting Palestinians’ cause, he told Muslims that Palestine needed their prayers and support to succeed.

He said, “We cannot but add to the growing voices seeking an end to the unlawful occupation and persecution of the Palestinians in the hands of the Israeli forces.

“As humans but most importantly Muslims, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“The world must not fold its hands, stand aloof, and watch injustice prevail in a sane world.

“We must all lend our voices and ensure a stop to the overzealousness and callousness of Israel under the pretext of war and politics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria