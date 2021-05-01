The Kwara state government had mobilized military troops to curtail the menace of kidnappers in the state who in turn invaded a forest and uncovered the hideout of the notorious kidnappers terrorising residents of Ekiti and Oke Ero local government areas of the state.

This development is happening just as the notorious bandit leader, Auwalun Daudawa who masterminded the abduction of over 300 students of Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina Stare, was earlier today killed in a cattle rustling operation in Zamfara State.

Daudawa a few days ago had returned to the forest to continue his banditry operation

Below are some of the pictures of the notorious kidnappers apprehended by the military troops in their hideout.