A general view of the gate of the Greenfield University in Kaduna, Nigeria, where armed men abducted 22 students following an attack on April 20, 2021. The criminals have killed five of the students in their custody and are threatening to kill more soon. Photo by Nasu Bosi/AFP

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to demand the swift intervention of the government to see to the release of the remaining Greenfield University students as the abductors threatened to kill them today.

Twenty-two undergraduates were seized from their campus almost two weeks ago by gunmen. Five of them have since been killed by the captors.

In an interview with the Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa, leader of the team, Sani Idris Jalingo (also known as Baleri), handed down the threat in a recorded audio clip that lasted for three minutes.

He explained that affected parents had paid N55 million which they allegedly used in feeding the captives.

“There are 15 females and two males in our captivity, including the son of the late Emir, Shehu Idris, identified as Hamza,” Jalingo said

“We have heard the governor ranting that he would not pay a kobo as ransom to any bandit or kidnapper.

“He even warned his family members that should anyone of them be kidnapped, he wouldn’t pay a kobo to free them.”

The ringleader said they eliminated the five students to show seriousness and the government’s failure to pay the N100 million ransom might lead to the death of the remaining students.

“Now, we want them to pay the N100 million ransom. Failure to meet up with our demand by Tuesday (today), then the parents will pack their (students) bodies in pickups,” he added.

Nigerians on Twitter are demanding the release of the remaining students.

