By Ozioruva Aliu BENIN CITY- NIGERIANS in Italy under the name National Union of Nigerians in Italy also known as NUNAI has lamented the failing security situation in Nigeria a development they said was affecting investment in the country.

A statement issued by its Welfare Officer of the association, Pastor Mike Oputteh made available to journalists in Benin City yesterday also pledged the group’s support to the new Nigeria’s Ambassador to Italy, M.O. Abam while commending the Nigerian Immigration Service for putting Italy in its priority list in issuing passports.

While expressing optimism in building synergy with the Nigerian Embassy, the grpup noted that Nigerians in Italy under the leadership of Rowland Ndukuba are committed to changing the narratives about Nigerians.

The statement reads: “As an umbrella body concerned about the welfare of Nigerians and development at home. We are appealing to the Service Chiefs and all other security stakeholders to redouble their efforts in securing the country against Banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Our people in diaspora who are serious in investing back home can no longer do so owing to the disturbing security situation at home. We want to contribute our quota to the economic effort of the federal government. However, the insecurity at home is discouraging our people”.

On the issue of passport shortage the statement added, “I want to use this opportunity to continue to thank the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service for considering Italy more in the passport booklets.

“We call on the CG not to relent in ensuring regular supply of booklets to the mission to solve the passport problem in Italy” and urged officers of the Embassy to ensure that the instructions of the Controller General is met by delivering passport to the applicants in six weeks.

